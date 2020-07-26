Vicky Kaushal Was Asked To Choose A Nickname For Himself And THIS Is What He Replied

Vicky Kaushal is a charismatic actor with a huge fan base in Bollywood. His acting career and his sartorial choice of the characters has earned him huge appreciation from critics as well as made him worthy of the coveted National Award. For one of his career-breaking films URI: The Surgical Strike promotions, he visited several talk shows. During a popular media talk show, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam had an interesting rapid-fire session. So, let’s take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s reply when he was asked to choose a nickname for himself.

When Vicky Kaushal was asked to choose a nickname, Here is what he said-

In an interview with a leading media talk show, Vicky Kaushal performed amazingly by giving spontaneous answers. When asked about choosing a nickname for himself, he got shocked and laughed. He said that Vicky is already a short name and how can it be converted into a nickname. Vicky Kaushal feels that his name ‘Vicky’ is already a nickname and cannot think of any other name.

Later, he was asked to choose any nickname, and it is fine if it is not related to Vicky. The actor then replied that as his real name is so short and sweet, he would want to have a nickname which is huge.

He further added that “ Kyuki Maine Apna Naam Itna Sunn Liya Hain Na, Chota Sa, Vicky, Vicky, Vicky…, Toh Ab Mujhe Chahiye Ki Koi Mujhe Bulaye, ‘Maharaja Param Veer’, Aisa Koi Lamba Chauda Naam Se Bulaye Koi, Toh That Should Be My Nickname”. Then when the interviewer said that, he is already getting a big name in his film URI, but he laughed and replied, “Voh Bhi Itna Bada Naam Nhi Hai”.

Apart from than this, Vicky Kaushal also shared more anecdotes about him in the session. He revealed that he loves to have a hot cup of tea in winters if he is in Mumbai, or just get into the bed and stay in the blanket if he is in Punjab.

Other than this, Vicky already has a number of upcoming films lined up for release. Vicky Kaushal is going to be seen in the film Takht. The movie has some most popular faces of Bollywood. The cast of the film includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

