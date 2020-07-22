Vicky Kaushal Spotted At A Salon For A New Haircut During The Lockdown; See Pics Here

Vicky Kaushal has been inside the house due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. But he has still kept his fans happy with a consistent amount of posts shared on his Instagram. Vicky Kaushal recently spotted in a local hair salon to get a haircut. Read more to know about Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal spotted outside while getting his haircut done

Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted getting a haircut. In the picture, he is seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants along with a blue mask. He also wore gloves and made sure to get done with all the necessary precautions before getting his hair done. The actor has been sharing a number of posts from his quarantine life currently. He had also stepped out for a walk when the government had eased the norms for lockdown. Here are some of the posts from Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram:

Vicky Kaushal news

Other than this, some reports have been claiming that Kaushal has been finalised to play a role in a YRF film for the first time. Vicky Kaushal is going to be seen in a YRF film according to the recent reports and there were already a number of speculations for some upcoming YRF films as a part of their 50th anniversary.

It is also said that Vicky is going to join hands with Vijay Krishna Acharya who has been a part of several YRF films including Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor is currently reportedly finalising particular details with YRF. As soon as things fall into place, the crew and cast will be on the top of their game to start the shoot. This film is going to be a part of YRF Project 50.

Other than this, Vicky already has a number of upcoming films lined up for release. Vicky Kaushal is going to be seen in the film Takht. The movie has some most popular faces of Bollywood. The cast of the film includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and more. The leading characters of the story are going to be Dara and Aurangzeb player by Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh respectively. Other than this, Vickey is also going to be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam.

