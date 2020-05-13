Times When 'Masaan' Actor Vicky Kaushal Sported Uber-cool Hairstyles Onscreen

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood currently, with quite a few big projects in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal became a household name post the humongous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, which became a milestone in VK's acting career. Some of his best works include Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Masaan. Some of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal's movies are Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, and Sam Manekshaw biopic.

Read: Vicky Kaushal: Times When 'Uri' Actor Promoted His Films Fiercely On Social Media

Even though Vicky Kaushal's' last release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship could not live up to its hype, it did not dent Vicky's popularity in any manner. The dapper actor is known for his dedication, brilliant acting skills, and charming personality. For every role, Vicky Kaushal prepares hard, whether it means changing his colour for Manmarziyaan or gaining oodles of weight for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Talking about Vicky Kaushal's movies in many movies, the Raazi actor has experimented with her hairstyle. So let's take a look at the times he sported different hairdo's on screen.

Different hairstyles Vicky Kaushal sported on silver-screen

Manmarziyaan

In Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal went all out with his hair colour. The National Award-winning actor donned an uber-chic hairdo with hot navy blue highlights on the crown section. He also sported a flower detailed hair design on the back of his ear. Vicky played a DJ in the film, and his overall look definitely justified his character in the movie to the T.

Read: Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

Sanju

In Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju on the other hand, VK played the role of a loyal Gujarati friend. His look was very real with long hair, simple clothes and specs. Vicky grew his hair long for the film, and in some scenes, he also wore a wig as the movie showed his character in different periods. The Masaan actor looked really cute in that oiled hair look.

Read: Vicky Kaushal To Be A Part Of Sriram Raghavan's Upcoming Thriller Drama?

Uri: The Surgical Strike

In Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaushal looked like the ideal army man. As Vicky played the role of a defence personally, he sported a short hair look in the film. Amazingly, Kaushal looked perfect in the army uniform, that it was hard to believe that's he just acting and is not really in the defence services. Vicky surely charmed his fans with the soldier's cut in Uri.

Read:These Pics Of Vicky Kaushal Are The Perfect Description For All Our Moods

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.