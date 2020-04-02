Vicky Kaushal Would Have Pursued This If Not A Career In Acting | Find Out

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram for his enthusiastic fans who are missing the actor in action due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He shared a glimpse into his favourites and preferences in an Instagram question and answer. He was asked a list of questions including, 'What do you think you would be if not an actor?' Vicky Kaushal's alternate career choice will amuse you and align with the fact that why he has so many real-life story films in the pipeline.

Vicky Kaushal preferred a career as an army officer if not for acting

In the reply that Vicky Kaushal shared, he did not type anything. He used the back of the uniform picture of an army officer. The picture was enough to say that he had a keen interest in becoming an army officer if he was not an actor. However, Vicky Kaushal gets to essay the inspiring stories of the men on the front line of defence in his films. His 2019 hit Uri was one such film, where he showed the reel story of Major Vihan Singh Shergill. Vicky Kaushal has another army film in the pipeline titled 'Sam'. The fan who asked the question asked the right one. The anonymous fan also expressed his or her love for the actor.

Check out how Vicky Kaushal reacted to the question that a fan asked him during the Q&A round

Snippet Credits: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a haunted genre Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, part one of the three-part series bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He will be seen in a biographical drama in and as Udham Singh in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Furthermore, he will be essaying the role of Major Manekshaw in the film Sam.

