MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Sports A New Look As She Gets Ombre Hair Highlights

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria is one of the most influential personalities in the culinary industry. She is an avid social media user and even has a massive following. MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria recently revealed a new look and it is too gorgeous. Check it out:

ALSO READ | Pankaj Bhadouria Reveals Her Workout Routine & Smart Food Hacks In Her 'AMA' Session

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria sports new look

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria recently took to social media to show her new revamped look. In her new look, the chef has gone for a shorter hair look. In addition to this, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria even highlighted her hair with golden ombre highlights. She shared a boomerang video of herself playing with her hair giving her fans a view of the entire look. She even wrote, “New Look” along with the picture as she posted the same. There is no doubt that the new look suits her and she looks even more gorgeous.

ALSO READ | Chef Pankaj Bhadouria Reveals Pakistani Roots, Says Husband's Haveli Reminds Her Of Home

Take a look at MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s new look here:

(Image Source: MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Instagram)

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has been keeping herself occupied during the coronavirus lockdown. She has been spending quality time with her loved ones while also focusing on sharing delicious recipes for her fans. In addition to this, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has also been sharing several throwback pictures and videos on her social media.

Earlier this month, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a post looking back at her journey from MasterChef. She shared pictures of the dessert that she had made for the Grand Finale of MasterChef. The pictures also featured Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Chef Kunal Kapur. MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has also been regularly engaging with her fans through her social media.

ALSO READ | MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s Hilarious Face Swap Post Leaves Fans In Splits

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria is the winner of the first season of MasterChef India. Before participating in the reality show, she was a school teacher. Since she won at the show, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has been hosting several culinary based shows including Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, Rasoi se- Pankaj Bhadouria ke Saath, etc. She is also the first MasterChef winner in the world to have an official MasterChef Cookbook published under her name. Ever since her win, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has also been a brand ambassador for several food-related products.

ALSO READ | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Says 'Taste Shall Always Win', Shares 'Cheeni Kum' Amul Doodle