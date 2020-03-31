Vicky Kaushal's Hawk-eyed Fans Wish Him To Be In Sports Biopics; Read More

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in two biographies, where he will essay the roles of people who have sacrificed their lives for the country. The tentative title for the two films are Sam and Udhaam Singh respectively. The actor is most popular for his role in Uri as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. This film is once again inspired by true-life events. Fans cannot get enough of the actor essaying real-life heroes as some hawk-eyed followers of the actor have expressed their wish that he should feature in more biographies.

One fan of Vicky Kaushal dug out a picture of Vicky Kaushal and compared his looks with Indian cricketer Khaleel Ahmad who debuted with India Cricket team in 2018. Vicky Kaushal looks similar to the 22-year-old left-arm bowler and if it goes according to this fans' wishes, then one more biopic would not do any harm. With many national and patriotic genre in his kitty, all Vicky Kaushal needs is a sports biopic.

Based on looks only, Vicky Kaushal would be the immediate choice for Khaleel Ahmed’s biopic. pic.twitter.com/To7YjlSos5 — महादादा (@mahadada) March 29, 2020

Another fan wishes that Vicky Kaushal should be in a biopic essaying the real-life story of Indian cricketer and right-handed batsman Wasim Jaffer. His picture is strikingly similar to Wasim’s younger days. It will be interesting to see Vicky Kaushal in another interesting biopic.

Imagine if there’s a biopic on Wasim Jaffer, Vicky Kaushal would be the immediate choice pic.twitter.com/MgS0zNLCjq — Goan Patiala 🥃 🥃 (@TheGoanPatiala) March 28, 2020

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a haunted genre Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, part one of the three-part series bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He will be seen in a biographical drama in and as Udham Singh in a Shoojit Sircar directorial. Furthermore, he will be essaying the role of Major Manekshaw in the film Sam.

