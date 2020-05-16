Weekend Recap: Samantha Akkineni & Other Regional Actors's Top Social Media Posts

The entire world is currently on hold due to the global pandemic. However, in this digital world, regional Indian cinema stars still continue to entertain their fans through social media. Here are their top posts of the past week. Read ahead to know more.

Samantha Akkineni's dog Hash gets a compliment from Arjun Kapoor

Samantha Akkineni seems to be embracing quarantine with fun-filled nights with hubby Naga Chaitanya and dog Hash. On Wednesday, the Jaanu actor took to her social media to share a picture with her dog Hash. Sharing the photo with Hash, the actor wrote: "Good light, good skin, good puppy kinda day." Meanwhile, an unexpected reply dropped in from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who seemed to be crushing over Hash. Complementing Hash's looks, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "He’s so handsome."

Regional actors turn chefs

Various South-Indian celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal have put on their chef's hat. Pooja Hegde is seen chilling in her pajamas with homemade pizza. Kajal Aggarwal made samosas. Ram Charan posted a video of himself making fresh butter.

'Ponmagal Vandhal', 'Penguin' & other non-Hindi films to 'premiere' on Amazon Prime

After announcing the OTT release of Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of five non-Hindi movies. These movies would be from the South Indian film industry. Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Law, French Biryani, and Sufiyum Sujatayum are the films that will get released on Amazon Prime.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Second Malayalam Movie 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Begins Post-production

Vijay Babu, the producer of Sufiyum Sujathayum, recently took to his social media to announce that the Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will begin its post-production works soon. The movie wrapped up in the last week of February. However, due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the authorities, the entertainment industry had to stop all their production work. On Thursday, producer of Sufiyum Sujathayum, Vijay Babu took to his social media to pen a message and reveal that the Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will soon begin post-production.

Rana Daggubati announces his engagement

Rana Daggubati surprised his fans and friends from the film industry by announcing his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday. There were wishes and galore for the actor from the film industry on the new journey of his life. As soon as Rana had announced that Miheeka had said 'yes' to his proposal, some started saying that he had found his "Devasena".

