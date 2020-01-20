Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Had A Crush On His Rumored Girlfriend

Sunny Kaushal made his lead debut in the film Bhangra Paa Le, which was a dance drama. The film performed well at the Box Office and Sunny Kaushal has good things to talk about the film. Sunny Kaushal got candid in an interview recently and he spoke about his relationship with his brother, his crushes and more.

In an interview to a leading publication, Sunny was asked about his crushes. He mentioned that before he knew that his brother Vicky Kaushal was dating someone, he himself had a crush on her. Sunny Kaushal revealed that he never knew that the two were dating. He revealed that his brother, in fact, was dating her, but never openly accepted it the public. According to reports and interviews, Vicky Kaushal is always avoiding questions about his personal life and relationships.

In the rumour mill

Vicky Kaushal was rumoured to be dating Harleen Sethi of Broken But Beautiful fame. However, the two split for unknown reasons. Later, the Uri actor was linked with Katrina Kaif. Media speculations suggested that Vicky broke-up with Harleen after a budding relationship with Katrina Kaif. Harleen also wrote a heartfelt poem after the break-up.

On the professional front

Sunny Kaushal starrer Bhangra Paa Le is a dance-themed film that released on January 3, 2020. Starring newcomers Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal, the film covered timelines of two eternities. The dance theme, however, focuses only on Bhangra, a dance form that originated in Punjab and is widely popular in the state. It is directed by Sneha Taurani and bankrolled by RSVP films. In the film leads Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon are seen doing their best dance sequence. Sunny Kaushal was also seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

