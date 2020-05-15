Vicky Kaushal Asks 'explain Your Rules', Fans Are More Interested In 'studwa In Town'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a stunning picture of himself. The picture is doing the rounds on the internet. Fans are showering the actor with love and praises in the comments of the post. Some also commented with a hilarious take on the actor’s picture.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal’s Movies With Amazing Music Albums That You Must Check-out; See List Here

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post

Soon after he posted the picture, his fans flooded the comments section of the post. In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen rocking a casual short-sleeved t-shirt. The Masaan actor looked perfect with his beard and poker face look in this close-up. However, the quote on his t-shirt stood out among his fans. The quote on his t-shirt read as, “Explain Your Rules”. Many fans expressed their opinion on the t-shirt and quote.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Shares Drool-worthy Selfie Amid Lockdown, Fans Give Hilarious Responses

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Shares A Fan Post Tracing His Roles From Deepak Chaudhary To Major Vihaan

While his T-shirt read as ‘Explain Your Rules’ his fans are more interested in new ‘Studwa in town’. The comment section of this post seemed like a fun place to read his fans' thoughts. Here are some of the most hilarious comments on the actors' post.

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Goofy Pictures With Vicky Kaushal Give Glimpse Of Their Bond; Check Out

Comments by Vicky Kaushal's fans on his post

Also Read | 'Bhoot' Ending Explained: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Movie Is Much More Then Just Jump Scares

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the big screen in the movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Vicky Kaushal will be next seen on the silver screen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh. He is also expected to play a pivotal role in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He is also expected to play a key role in Karan Johar’s highly anticipated film Takht and Uri director Aditya Dhar’s trilogy on the Immortal Ashwatthama.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.