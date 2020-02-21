Vicky Kaushal Talks About His Struggle; Says 'Had To Ask For Roles, Stand In Queues'

Vicky Kaushal might have debuted in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, however, it was his role in Masaan in 2015, which catapulted him to success. However, his struggle story is no less of a drama itself. In an interview, he revealed that he had to ask for roles personally and had to face a lot of ups and downs before his much-acclaimed film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal during promotions of his next 'Bhoot'

Also Read | 'Bhoot' Inspired By True Events Confirms Vicky Kaushal, Narrates Spine-chilling Account

In the past interview with a news publication, the Uri actor revealed that he is a workaholic and has the fear of missing out on good opportunities if he stays at home too much. He revealed that even two days gap in work makes him anxious. According to Vicky Kaushal's previous interview, staying on the set and finding new working ways is a must-do for him.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Believes That He And Ayushmann Khurrana Are Connected Somewhere; Here's Why

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal has stood in queues, knocked on doors, and even aked for opportunities personally to several casting directors. Adding to this, he revealed that he has stood behind more than 150 people to be able to get an audition. According to him, after facing quite a few rejections and finding a way to deal with it, he was able to land roles that made a difference.

All these incidents and occurrences made him grateful to the set he is able to act on. The Masaan actor also says that spending time on set is like living in paradise.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Scares Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam And Others

Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Bhoot: The Haunted ship, which is a Dharma production. He also says that he has close relations with Karan Johar and he has been a mentor to him. According to Vicky Kaushal, establishing himself as an actor comes after a long struggle of five to six years.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Hid Behind A Hoodie To Visit Katrina Kaif At Her House? Witness Reveals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.