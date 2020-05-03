Vicky Kaushal's "Hows The Josh" & Other Catchphrases Made Popular By B-town Actors

Good dialogues and catchphrases not only add a lot to a movie's soul but it works like a hint in guessing the film from a plethora of movies for the audiences. Be is Amitabh Bachchan's popular catchphrase "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah" to Dharmendra's famous one "Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna", these catchphrases get stucked in the minds of the audiences.

Read: These Pics Of Vicky Kaushal Are The Perfect Description For All Our Moods

The trend of adding impactful catchphrase in movies has been going on for ages. In recent times as well several catchphrases went viral in no time and became a rage amongst the audiences. Talking about catchphrases, let's take a look at some of the most celebrated ones which also fueled an actor's popularity.

Vicky Kaushal

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

"How's the Josh? High sir"

In January 2019, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Uri: The Surgical Strike released. Made at a nominal budget of Rs 25 crores, this Vicky Kaushal starrer broke all records. It went to become one of the biggest hits of 2019 and earned a whopping ₹342.06 crores at the box-collection. This catchphrase became synonymous with Vicky Kaushal's stardom. In fact, Vicky Kaushal won the best-actor National award for Uri: The Surgical Strike ​​​​​. Vicky Kaushal plays an army officer in the movie, who executes an important defence mission for the nation.

Read: Vicky Kaushal To Be A Part Of Sriram Raghavan's Upcoming Thriller Drama?

Salman Khan

Source: Dabangg 2 Instagram

"Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?"

Salman Khan is one such Bollywood superstar who can easily be referred to as the king of catchphrases. In his every film, Salman Khan invariably delivers two-three dialogues so effortlessly that the audience goes into a frenzy. However, there is one catchphrase by Salman Khan which totally deserves a place in this list, and it "Swagat Nahi Karoge Aap Hamara" from Dabangg 2. Salman Khan essays the role of a rational-yet-rowdy cop in the movie. Salman Khan's Dabangg film series has so many catchy dialogues that an entire book can be written on them.

Read: Salman Khan: Top Five Memorable Dialogues Of The 'Dabangg' Star

Aamir Khan

Source: Kuit Filmier & Duniya Sinemasi Instagram

"Mhari choriyan choron se kam hain ke"

Aamir Khan gave one of his acting career's best performance in Dangal. The movie is based on the life story of Phogat sisters Geeta and Babita, who are internationally acclaimed are wrestling champions. Aamir Khan played the role of their father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters in a rural village and made them International champions. The dialogue "Mhari choriyan choron se kam hain me" by Aamir Khan became a rage as soon as the trailer of the movie released. Also, who can forget the classic "All izz Well" from 3 Idiots.

Read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Sunny Leone Would Get Along Like A House On Fire, Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.