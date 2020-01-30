Vicky Kaushal's NET WORTH And His Luxury Cars Will Blow Your Mind: Read Details

Vicky Kaushal is all set for his upcoming horror release titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The spooky posters are receiving a great response from fans. Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday, also revealed the official trailer release date to his film.

The 31-year-old actor is one of the best stars in the industry at present who has acted in both mainstreams as well as artsy films. Vicky Kaushal, who once went to acting school and worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in his epic two-part Gangs of Wasseypur, debuted on-screen with a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet. The actor rose to fame after starring opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and since then, there was no looking back for him. The actor's net worth will leave you stunned.

Vicky Kaushal's net worth 2020

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal earns Rs. 3 to 4 crores per film. Vicky's blockbuster hits like Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike made over Rs. 200 crores, Rs. 600 crores and Rs. 350 crores respectively at the box office. Reports say that Vicky Kaushal's income has seen a rocket rise post his versatility on-screen that received humongous love from the audience and critics alike.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer, & Alia announce 'Dharma Goes Dark' with 'Bhoot: Part 1' teaser

Also Read | Sunny Kaushal on his Bollywood journey and being addressed as 'Vicky Kaushal’s brother'

Some reports claim that the actor is also passionate about cars. Vicky Kaushal's car collection includes the elite Mercedes Benz GLB SUV which costs around Rs. 50 lakhs. He reportedly also owns a BMW X5 which costs around Rs. 70 lakhs. He has been papped in his SUV many times while he heads out the city.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif supports 'rumoured beau' Vicky Kaushal's brother at The Forgotten Army launch

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Looks Terrified In Latest Posters Of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'



(Image courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.