Vicky Kaushal Shares A Throwback Photo From His Audition Days; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal is among the most popular up and coming stars in Bollywood. He has received praises for his performance in several films. Making his debut as a lead in the 2015 film Masaan, the actor has gained a massive fan following. Vicky is quite active on Instagram and has recently revealed a photo from an audition before he rose to fame. Read to know more:

Vicky Kaushal’s photo from his early audition

Vicky Kaushal has more than 5 million followers on his Instagram handle. He keeps his fans updated with photos and videos. The National Award winner appeared in five films in 2018, out of which three were released on the big screen, while the other two on popular streaming platform Netflix. The films where Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

The actor had recently uploaded a picture from his audition days. He is seen holding a board which has details about him and it can be seen that the actor was 24-years-old back then. Take a look at the picture below:

Vicky Kaushal’s last release was Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film received mix reviews from the audiences. He will next be seen in a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh playing the lead role. It is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020. Vicky’s upcoming project also includes Karan Johar’s multi-starrer historical war drama film Takht.

