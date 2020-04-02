Vicky Kaushal's Soulful And Romantic Tracks That You Can Hear On Loop

Vicky Kaushal with blockbuster hits like Sanju and Uri is now currenty one of the most bankable actors of the generation. The 31-year-old actor has a huge fan following. Let us take a look at some of the most romantic songs that the actor has starred in.

Vicky Kaushal's best romantic songs

Pachtaoge

This song was composed and written by Punjabi lyricist Jaani, the music is by B Praak and sung by the very talented singer, Arijit Singh. The official music video was released on August 23rd, 2019 and produced under the banner of T-Series by Bhushan Kumar and features Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. The song was a huge hit and received immense love from the audiences. Catch the full song here below.

Channa Ve

This song was used in the movie Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The song is written and composed by Akhil Sachdeva and sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral. The song received a lot of love from fans, listen to the full song below.

Kori Pukar

This song was from the 2016 movie Zubaan. The song was composed by Ashu Phatak under the banner of T-Series and sung by Mandar Deshpande, Rachel Varghese. The video features Vicky Kaushal and Sarah Jane Diaz. Listen to the full song her below.

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, part one of the three-part series bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He will be seen in a biographical drama in and as Udham Singh in a Shoojit Sircar directorial. Furthermore, he will be essaying the role of Major Manekshaw in the film Sam.

