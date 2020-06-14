Vicky Kaushal's Transformation As Kamli For 'Sanju' Is Simply Endearing; Watch Video

National Award Winning actor Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest celebs in B-town lately. The dashing Uri: The Surgical Strike star has numerous exciting projects in the pipeline. Vicky has managed to cement his place in Bollywood in the shortest span with some outstanding films. One such film was Sanju, in which Vicky Kaushal played the adorable role of a Sanjay Dutt's best friend, Kamli. As soon as the film released, VK's performance was widely lauded by the viewers and critics. However, the number of efforts that Vicky took in order to get into the skin of his character is something you need to see via this video. Have a look.

See How Vicky Stepped Into Kamli's Shoes For Sanju

Sanju, helmed by celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is a biopic on superstar Sanjay Dutt's controversial and colourful life. Wherein Ranbir Kapoor played Sanju, and Vicky Kaushal played Kamli, his best friend. This video giving us a peek into the making of Kamli is highly entertaining. The video starts with a sweet banter between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky while filming a scene.

Then we see Vicky Kaushal talking about his role in the movie, a Gujarati man. Kamli, who becomes a part of Sanjay Dutt's family with time. So much so that he sticks to his buddy through thick and thin. We can also see the off-screen camaraderie between Ranbir and Vicky behind the scenes in this video. Be it dance rehearsals, practising dialogues, or the sheer mutual delight of delivering a great scene together, their closeness as pals is simply unmissable.

Next, Raju Hirani talks about Vicky Kaushal's character in Sanju. He said that Kamli is an amalgamation of many of Sanjay's friends in one. Hence, he wanted the bond and bromance between Vicky and Ranbir to look real and relatable on the silver screen. Fortunately, after the film released, Kamli and Sanju's bond was beautifully showcased onscreen and Raju Hirani was happy with the end result. In fact, even Ranbir Kapoor did not hold back in praising Vicky Kaushal during the video. Ranbir said that as an actor, he was simply blown away by Vicky's brilliant talent.

Lastly, Vicky added that he felt very blessed to be a part of Sanju's team, and it was a learning experience for him. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a plethora of films coming up from Karan Johar's Takht, Sardar Udham Singh, to Sam Manekshaw's biopic. However, the shooting of all the films is stalled currently, due to the widespread outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

