Vicky Kaushal Has A Unique Way To Check On His Friends Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Actor Vicky Kaushal is evidently one of the Bollywood stars to look out for on social media. The actor has been keeping his fans entertained with quirky posts on his social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Recently, the URI actor took to his Instagram and posted a photo of him looking through binoculars. The actor coupled his photos with binoculars along with a funny caption, referencing to the current situations Mumbaikars are facing right now.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post

Vicky took to Instagram and posted of himself standing on his balcony with a binocular in his hand. The actor could be seen wearing an Adidas 'Super A - Triple the taste' casual t-shirt along with a cap. In the caption, Vicky wrote, 'Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms'. This is a reference to the current rule set by the government for people in Mumbai to not travel beyond the 2 km radius from their home in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The actor also coupled the post with '#SaalaYehLockdownKaheKhatamNahiHotaBey', giving yet another reference to one of his own famous dialogues from the film Masaan.

On the other hand, actor Vicky has been keeping his fanbase engaged on social media. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the actor took to his Instagram and posted the first look from the film based on his life. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar who previously directed the actor in Raazi. The actor had written that it was an honour and a much bigger responsibility on his shoulder to essay the character of Sam Manekshaw as he is a national hero. Check out Vicky's first look from the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic below-

On the other hand, Vicky had also posted dialogues from his previous film Sanju as it completed two years since release. The actor took to his Instagram and posted dialogues by Kamlesh (Kamli) from Sanju which were loved immensely by fans when the film released. Check out Vicky's post remembering his film Sanju below:

