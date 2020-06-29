Vicky Kaushal Clocks In 2 Years Of 'Sanju' With His Iconic Dialogue From Movie; See Posts

The 2018-release, Sanju is a biopic based on the Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend, Kamli. Vicky took to his Instagram account today to celebrate Sanju completing two years. Here's what it is about.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates two years of Sanju

Earlier in the afternoon, Vicky Kausal on Instagram posted two pictures to clock in two years of Sanju. The first picture he mentioned his famous dialogue from the movie, "Ghee chhe to Ghapaghap chhe". The second picture is still from Sanju of him and Ranbir's characters.

Adding a caption to the post, Vicky wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field... and you’ll find this there. - Kamli. .#2yearsofSanju 😋❤️". Take a look:

Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. It covers his journey in Bollywood from being a star kid to his affairs, his drug addictions, the 1993 Mumbai blasts, and his arrest. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, the movie also had an ensemble cast of Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Manayata, Paresh Rawal as Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis, Sonam Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt's former lover Ruby, Anushka Sharma as an author and other actors in supporting roles.

Earlier today, Dia Mirza also posted some BTS pictures from the sets of Sanju to celebrate two years of the movie. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Will be forever grateful for the trust, the love and joy this team gave me. Thank you #TeamSanju 💜". Take a look:

In other news, Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the silver screen in Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. The movie was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and cast Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Meher Vij and others in important roles. It released just before the lockdown on February 21, 2020.

Although the productions got stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, Vicky Kaushal has a host of movies lined up in his kitty. He will be seen in the multi-starrer period drama, Takht which is based on the Mughal emperor, Aurangazeb's accession to the throne. It also casts Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in important roles. Besides this, Vicky will also be seen in Udham Singh, Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

