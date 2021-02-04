Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Whether There Will Be A 'Munna Bhai 3'

Munnabhai M.B.B.S is one of the most popular movies released in the early 2000s. The sequel of the film was also a hit at the box office and talks about the third part of the film started the very year the second part released. However, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has shared why the sequel of the film hasn’t released yet and more updates about the same.

Munna Bhai 3 update: Will there be Munnabhai 3?

In an interview with media portal Bollywood Hungama, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has stated that there is no script for Munnabhai 3. According to the interview in the media portal, the film producer revealed that he has let go of several opportunities where he could have made a lot of money. He further told the media portal that he has not made another Munnabhai as he strives for excellence but he does not have a script that he likes.

The filmmaker has revealed that he along with the other makers of Munnabhai are seeking happiness and joy, which they believe is beyond money. The media portal also reported that actor Arshad Warsi had said that he feels Munnabhai 3 will never be made. Moreover, Vinod and Rajkumar Hirani want to do a third Munnabhai and the reports also suggest that the makers have 3 scripts that are 90% complete but nothing seems to be working out. So the Munna Bhai 3 cast is not set yet.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movies: Munna Bhai franchise

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a Rajkumar Hirani directorial that released in the year 2003. The movie was loosely based on the American biological comedy Patch Adams and the film stars Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh in the lead roles. The film further features Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Jimmy Shergill and Sunil Dutt in pivotal roles. The movie won numerous awards for direction, film, actors and music of the film.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai released three years later and starred Vidya Balan as the female lead of the film. The movie brought back Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in key roles, with Dutt in the titular role. This movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was another commercial and critical success at the box office.

