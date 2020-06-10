Vidya Balan & 'Parineeta' Cast Celebrate 15 Years Of The Movie With BTS Photos And Videos

The 2005-release, Parineeta completed 15 years today. The movie featured Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles while Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza and Raima Sen were cast in other key roles. Taking to her Instagram, Vidya Balan penned down an emotional post on the completion of 15 years of Parineeta.

Vidya Balan celebrates 15 years of Parineeta on Instagram

Vidya Balan on Instagram shared a series of BTS scenes from the sets of Parineeta on Instagram. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Like Lolita was Shekhar’s better half even before the world knew it, you were mine too ... but on the 10th June 2005,i became your Parineeta. I loved you then and i love you now and i love you forever more ...my dear Cinema ♥️. And to all those who have made sure this marriage survives and thrives.,Tahe Dil Se Shukriya 🙏♥️! #15YearsOfParineeta Thank you for the working still my friend @pavitrsaith 🙏❣️".

Adding a postscript in the caption, Vidya Balan also revealed, "Incidentally Parineeta was also the first film my #Shekhar 😜 , #SiddharthRoyKapur worked on after joining #UTV ...his first film too 😍". Take a look:

Meanwhile, the rest of the Parineeta cast also took to their Instagram to celebrate 15 years of the film. Sanjay Dutt added a series of photo and a video of the film. In the caption he wrote, "Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta @balanvidya #SaifAliKhan @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @diamirzaofficial @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire #BishwadeepChatterjee #Rekha @raimasen @pradeepsarkar".

Dia Mirza also took to her Instagram to post about the film. She added two photos a video with captions in each. For the first photo of her and Saif Ali Khan attending a horse race, she wrote, "so many wonderful memories made on this film and so many lifelong friendships ❤️".

The second photo had the caption, "Thank you @pradeepsarkar and @vidhuvinodchoprafilms for making me Gayatri Tantia ❤️ Has it really been 15 years? #15YearsOfParineeta

Image by Joy Datta".

In the caption for the video, Dia Mirza wrote that the movie was Vidya Balan's debut and how the actor had delivered a powerful performance. She also expressed her pleasure for being part of the movie.

Dia also added, "The entire team worked tirelessly to make every moment, every frame the magic that it turned out to be. The art design, the costume, the cinematography, the music, the dialogue, the entire cast and crew and the man with the painstaking vision @pradeepsarkar ❤️ Will never forget our producer Vinod Chopra’s belief and investment in us all @vidhuvinodchoprafilms. I learnt so much from my experience working on this film. Gayatri Tantia will always be special". Take a look:

Bengali actor, Raima Sen who played Vidya Balan's sister in the movie also posted on the occasion. She put up a picture of her and Vidya from the movie. Take a look:

Parineeta is a lyrical, period romantic drama based on the novel by Rabindranath Tagore of the same name. It charts the love story of Shekhar and Lolita who are childhood sweethearts and wish to get married. However, as they grow-up Shekhar's suspicious nature together with his plotting father threaten their love story. Parineeta is directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Image credit: Vidya balan Instagram, samthebestest_ Instagram

