Vidya Balan Shares A Video Of Fake Fighting With Akshay Kumar, Netizens React; Watch

It seems that amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Vidya Balan is recapitulating some good old memories she created while shooting for her last multi-starrer film Mission Mangal. Vidya shared a hilarious fake action-packed fight on Twitter with her co-star Akshay Kumar.

Vidya Balan shares a hilarious fighting video with Akshay Kumar

The film which smashed all box office records and did extremely well with numbers seems to get revived in the minds of the people again after Vidya Balan shared a hilarious video that was shot by none other than her another co-star Sonakshi Sinha.

In the entertaining clip, the two of the Bollywood’s most powerhouse actors, Vidya and Akshay can be seen enacting a fake fighting scene while pretending to be hitting each other and later Vidya wins the fight by hitting Akshay. Viewers can also hear background commentary by Sonakshi Sinha.

'Khiladi gets over powered by Vidya Balan'

Several fans of the two stars who found the clip funny and could not control their laughter and some expressed their views in the comment section.

One of the user wrote that this fight was amazing and especially the last pose where she emerged as the winner. Another user called the fight an ultimate south Indian style fighting and wrote that this is an example of Ultimate Action... Namma Vijaykanth Style. A third user wrote, that Bollywood’s Khiladi was overpowered by Vidya Balan.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal featured an ensemble cast of Akshay, Vidya, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. The film narrated the story of a team of ISRO scientists who work on the task of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. Meanwhile on the work front, Vidya will be seen essaying the role of a mathematician. Her film on human-computer and ace mathematician ‘Shakuntala Devi’ is slated to hit the big screens this year.

