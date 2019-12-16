Vidya Balan Sets Fashion Goals With Her Glamorous Western Outfits, See Pics

Vidya Balan has catapulted some of the most iconic characters of the last decade. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Balan has evolved as an actor and a fashion icon, who inspires millions with her impeccable fashion sense. Having confessed her love for sarees several times, Vidya impressed fashion enthusiasts with her gleaming saree looks. Rarely does one see her dressed in a western outfit, but whenever she does, she manages to encaptivate her fans and fashion enthusiasts. Here are a few times Vidya Balan set fashion goals with her western outfits.

Vidya Balan's most-loved western outfit looks

The late-night dinner dress

Vidya stunned her fans when she stepped out in a quirky fashion ensemble for a public event. Dressed in a black floral pantsuit, Vidya managed to make a bold fashion statement with her western outfit. Fans were drooling over her Channel glasses, that managed to grab all the eyeballs.

Also Read | Vidya Balan's Characters From Kahaani To Parineeta That Prove Her Versatility

It is all about fur

Vidya Balan stunned her fans with her uber stylish semi-formal look. She was seen sporting a crisp white shirt accompanied with a grey long coat and a matching trouser from Mint Blush Designs. She stole the show with her black fur scarf, which belonged to the collections of Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Adding the drama with the metal

During the promotions of her last movie, Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan was seen wearing a beautiful ensemble designed by Nikhil Thampi. She was seen wearing a brown midi dress which she accompanied with a long coat of the same colour. She paired the look with gold earrings and a clean bun.

Also Read | Vidya Balan: Shakuntala Devi Star And Her Experimental Fashion With Indian Attires

Some other pictures of Vidya Balan rocking the western look

Also Read | Vidya Balan Announces Shakuntala Devi Release Date By Testing Fans With 3 Math Problems

Also Read | Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi To Clash With The Girl On The Train And Dil Bechara On May 8

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.