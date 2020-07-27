Vidya Balan Unveils Song 'Paheli' From Shakuntala Devi, Showcases Struggles Of Motherhood

Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi is all set for a digital release on July 31, 2020. The actor took to her social media to unveil the latest song from the film titled Paheli. The song showcases Vidya Balan aka Shakuntala Devi's relationship and bond with her daughter as she struggles to work tirelessly into building a home for her. Take a look at her post.

Shakuntala Devi's Paheli released

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Vidya Balan wrote in the caption, "Solving the #Paheli of this beautiful yet complicated relationship is not so easy! Here's a beautiful song instead ♥️". [sic] In the start of the video, Shakuntala Devi is seen making a promise to her husband that she will be the best mother in the world to their daughter. The video then depicts her struggles as navigates her way through life while building a relationship with her daughter.

In an interview with PTI, Vidya Balan said that Shakuntala Devi owned up to her choices and stood her ground. Adding that her story was an inspiration for her, Balan said that Shakuntala showed her that it is okay for a woman to want it all in life. The actor said that Shakuntala Devi had a gift and wanted to celebrate it.

She further said that Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention. She added that Devi could not understand the world telling her that her priorities have to change when she became a wife and then a mother. Balan said that she was someone who 'wanted it all and managed to have it all'.

Comparing Shakuntala Devi and Sulu, the actor said that Sulu was more traditional. She added that she worked within the constraints of society and was negotiating and navigating her way through life. Balan said that women have been taught to put themselves last and prioritise their family and kids. Vidya further said that Shakuntala refused to do that and questioned what was wrong in loving herself along with her family and kids.

About Shakuntala Devi

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from July 31, 2020. Along with Vidya Balan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Jisshu Sengupta in prominent roles. The film narrates the life story of Shakuntala Devi who was tagged as the 'Human Computer'.

