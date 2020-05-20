Vidya Balan Lauds India's Way Of Battling COVID-19; Says 'we Handled It Beautifully'

While the entire world is having a hard time grappling with Coronavirus, the Mission Mangal actor Vidya Balan thinks India, as a country, has dealt with it beautifully. As global numbers of COVID-19 infected patients are rising extensively, the fear among the masses is increasing too. However, Balan feels the country's way of dealing with such unprecedented circumstances is quite commendable.

Vidya feels India has handled COVID-19 beautifully but we don't have a magic wand

Vidya Balan was recently interviewed by a news channel wherein she spoke about the way India is battling with the novel Coronavirus. In her statement, Balan said India did the best that it could do, considering the nature of the problem. She added that the country dealt with the circumstances beautifully as it could not have been planned.

Taking into consideration its sudden nature, the Tumhari Sulu actor feels that India has done the best that it could as humans and as a country. Furthermore, she concluded saying that the lockdown was called at the right time despite not having much information and urged everyone to have faith.

Later, speaking about the crisis dealt by migrant workers across the country due to the nationwide lockdown, Vidya Balan said her heart goes out for all the migrant workers but unfortunately there is not much that anyone can do to change it. According to the Kahaani actor, no one could have preempted this and there is no magic wand that can make everything better.

She also feels India has largely followed the rules amid lockdown, which is something that a lot of countries cannot boast about. She stated that there will be rule breakers everywhere but India has abided by all the rules, especially in comparison to the US.

Spilling the beans about how she is spending her quarantine time with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan said that she keeps herself busy with household chores and expressed saying she loves cleaning because it is therapeutic for her. Apart from cleaning, Balan also loves reading and watering her plants. However, on the career front, her upcoming film titled Shakuntala Devi will premiere soon on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

