Parveen Babi's Biography Excites Vidya Balan As She Gushes, 'can't Wait To Read It'

Journalist Karishma Upadhyay released the biography of late Parveen Babi last week. Now, the Shakuntala Devi actor Vidya Balan has shown her interest in reading the book on social media by extending her support. Balan shared a picture of the book on Instagram and expressed her love for Parveen Babi as she gushed, "can't wait to read this".

Also Read | Vidya Balan Plays With Her Eyebrows While Donning A Grey Saree In Her 'just' Time; Watch

Vidya Balan cannot wait to read Parveen Babi's autobiography

Earlier today, Vidya Balan took to Instagram stories to share all the gifts she received in the mail with fans, from a custom-made face mask to a grey Banarasi saree. However, one thing that stood out from the rest was the autobiography of the late Parveen Babi, titled Parveen Babi: A Life. Balan shared the photograph of the autobiography and extended her support to the author as well as expressed her love for the Majboor actor. Sharing the photograph, the Tumhari Sulu actor wrote, "I love #ParveenBabi... can't wait to read this (sic)".

Also Read | Gajraj Rao Hails Vidya Balan's Performance In 'Shakuntala Devi'; Latter Extends Gratitude

Check out her post below:

Parveen Babi has been one of the most controversial leading ladies of Bollywood, back in the days, because of several reports of her struggle with mental health issues and accusations of being a drug addict. Now, journalist Karishma Upadhyay has launched an biography of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor, wherein she's busted a lot of myths surrounding the late actor's personal life, her professional highs and lows and her battle with mental illness. The book has been published in Hachette India and was released on August 21, 2020.

Also Read | Vidya Balan's Mathematical Print Saree Bought By 20-yr-old Girl For A Whopping Cost; Read

In a statement released by the publishing house on their official website, it described the book writing, "In Parveen Babi: A Life, Karishma Upadhyay traces the journey of a shy but ambitious girl from an aristocratic family in Junagadh, Gujarat, to a life of merciless scrutiny that comes with being in the Bollywood spotlight. Exploring with depth and sensitivity the myriad facets of the actress’s life, she lays bare little-known details about Parveen’s doomed romances, her obsession with the spiritual guide who advised her to quit films, the tumultuous years of battling mental illness and her tragic, untimely demise". The author also revealed that she's done extensive research of three years before coming up with the book by unveiling the cover of her book on Instagram.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Showcases Her Animated Self In New Insta Post; Fan Says, ‘Golden Beauty Vidya’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.