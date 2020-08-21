Vidya Balan's Mathematical Print Saree Bought By 20-yr-old Girl For A Whopping Cost; Read

Vidya Balan was recently busy with the virtual promotions of her latest release, Shakuntala Devi. Like always, the diva wowed everyone with her beautiful collection of sarees. In fact, so much that a fan bought her black sambalpuri saree for a whopping amount at the online auction. Here's what this is about.

20-year-old Odisha girl bids highest amount for Vidya Balan's mathematical saree

Vidya Balan's black sambalpuri saree gained quite a reputation among fashion-lovers, especially for its unique mathematical equation print. It has a beautiful traditional red border to cut through the all-black look. Vidya Balan styled the saree with a tight bun and floral statement earrings.

The online auction was hosted by a Bhubaneswar-based Sabat Exports Private limited, 'Utkalamrita'. In the auction, a 20-year-old Odia girl named Debanshi Mishra won the bid at a whopping amount of ₹55,000. It is known that she is currently studying at IIT Guwahati.

Vidya Balan wore the saree also a shout out for the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' initiative. Adding a caption to her Instagram post, she wrote, "#vocalforlocal This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur Hand woven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry Bangalore silk yarn". Take a look:

According to the Twitter post, entire proceeds from the e-auction will go to the original weaver of saree, Bhagabata Meher. It was first weaved in 2015-16. The mathematical saree was presented to Vidya Balan by Utkalamrita for Shakuntala Devi promotion.

Vidya Balan had earlier shared a selfie in the saree praising the weaver. The saree soon grabbed the attention of many on social media after the actor's pictures went viral. Anita Sabat and Amrita Sabat, co-founders of Utkalamrita, decided to host the online auction and give the money to the weaver.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan seems to have impressed fashion police everywhere with her choicest collection of sarees during Shakunatal Devi promotions. She wowed everyone in a pale pink organza sari with botanical prints, a beautiful red saree and many such pieces. Take a look:

