Vidya Balan's Look In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Leaves Fans Stunned; See Pic

The latest Dabboo Ratnani 2020 calendar photoshoot has been creating quite some buzz amongst fans. The Bollywood celebrity to release her picture from the shoot was Vidya Balan. She can be seen wearing a bathrobe in the calendar picture released.

Vidya Balan’s bathrobe look in the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

Vidya Balan recently released her picture from the yearly Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot. The photoshoot is held every year with a few leading celebrities of Bollywood.

In the post made by Vidya Balan, she can be seen posing on a glass railing in a balcony. The actor can be seen wearing a white bathrobe which has a black lining across its rim. The picture has been clicked in such a way that a part of her lacy bra is showing. She has been clicked with minimum accessories which only includes her stone ring.

The Tumhari Sulu actor hair has been left her hair open with a lightly wet effect highlighting her look. In makeup, she can be seen wearing a nude coloured brown lipstick and wing eyeliner. The makeup has been kept simple and elegant. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that this is how her 2020 looks. Have a look at the picture posted by her, here.

Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar celebrities

Dabboo Ratnani has been reposting the pictures posted by the celebrities featuring in his 2020 calendar. Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kiara Advani are a part of this calendar. Have a look at their looks in the calendar here.

Image Courtesy: Vidya Balan Instagram

