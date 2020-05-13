Vidya Balan's Desi Hack As She Tries To Set Camera At Right Angle Is So Relatable

Vidya Balan recently updated her fans on how she has been holding up in the current lockdown situation. She put up a video of a “jugaad” that she has done so that she can have a good shot from the right angle. She has also written that the show must go on and hence a few things cannot be compromised.

Vidya Balan’s desi hack

Vidya Balan recently uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle, shedding some light upon the desi hack that she has been following in the times of lockdown. She uploaded a video where she could be seen trying to adjust an IPad which was placed on a stand so that the right angle for a good capture is obtained. She can be seen checking using her phone if the IPad has been set rightly. Vidya Balan is all set to record or click herself through the well-set camera. She can be seen wearing a dark red colour salwar kameez which makes her look elegant yet simple. She has tied her hair up into a high bun which helps her silver earrings stand out. She has also added a medium-sized black bindi which completes her traditional attire. The right sunlight coming through her windows gives her the perfect background as well as lighting for the right kind of click. She has received a lot of love from her followers in the comments section of the post.

In the caption for the post, Vidya Balan has expressed how this is all just a jugaad that she has set up. She has written that there is barely another way out as the show is supposed to go on. Vidya Balan has also uploaded a selfie on her Instagram story where she is glowing in the same outfit and background. Have a look at the post and the story from Vidya Balan’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Vidya Balan Instagram

