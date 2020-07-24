Vidya Balan Says It Is Important To Capture 'essence Of A Person' In Biopic

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Shakuntala Devi. Balan will be essaying the titular role in the biopic which is based on a woman who was named ‘human computer’. In a recent interview with a news portal, Vidya Balan spoke about what it is like to work on a biopic and much more. Read on to know more details:

Vidya Balan talks about working in biopics

In the interview, Vidya Balan spoke about what she thinks about working in biopics. Talking about the same, the actor emphasised on how, while working in a biopic, it is the essence of the person that one is portraying that matters the most. She spoke about how one should refrain from imitating or mimicking the person instead. Vidya Balan added that this point was a big learning for herself in her career.

Looking back in the past when she was a part of The Dirty Picture, which was a biopic about South Indian actor Silk Smitha, Vidya Balan revealed that the director, Milan Luthria had told her that she does not look like Smitha. The actor added that in the same way, she does not look like Shakuntala Devi either. Hence, she said, the most important aspect was to capture the essence of the person that one is portraying.

In a previous interview with an entertainment portal, Vidya Balan revealed that when she took on the character of Shakuntala Devi, she did not know a lot about the person. She added that the director, Anu Menon started sharing details about her and it was not long before Vidya realised that Shakuntala Devi is a very interesting person, she said. Vidya Balan spoke about how her character has a 'zest for life, love for cooking, sense of humour', etc which one would not normally associate with someone who is known as a ‘human computer’.

Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020. The film was initially scheduled for a big theatre release but moved to a digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh along with Vidya Balan in the pivotal roles.

