Vidya Balan shares glimpse of her vanity van as she gets 'back to work'

With things getting back on track amid the global pandemic, several Bollywood stars are sharing pictures as they resume work after a long break. Versatile actress Vidya Balan shared a picture from her vanity van where she can be seen posing with her crew while getting ready for work. The actress shared the picture on social media where her makeup and stylist can be seen in their PPE kits while Vidya is seen in casuals.

Vidya Balan resumes work

Captioning the post on her Instagram story, Vidya who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi, wrote, “Back to Work.” The selfie was clicked by her stylist and designer Shounak Amonkar. Apart from Vidya, another actress to share a glimpse of her work schedule was Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee Pannu on July 7 gave a sneak-peek into how her vanity looked like. In the photo shared by Taapsee on her Instagram story, in her vanity, presumably her makeup room is all lightened up. It's only Taapsee's hand that's visible in the picture. However, a slighter glimpse of Taapsee's makeup artist with a mask can also be seen in the pic. Taapsee captioned the post as, "Let's do this. Back to work."

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan along with an array of stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, and many more had come together for a noble initiative in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. The initiative included sending 20,000+ kits sent out to over 50 hospitals across the country for all the frontline health workers. Recently, the initiative was finally concluded after reaching the desired target. It was inspired by the works of producer Manish Mundra and was spearheaded by photographer as well as producer, Atul Kasbekar. The initiative was also partnered by Tring India to protect the frontline workers who are fighting the war against COVID 19.

Atul Kasbekar took to his social media to share a video wherein celebs like Vidya, Sonakshi, Dia, Ali, and others who were a part of the initiative can be seen thanking the doctors who are fighting the pandemic for the nation in these stressful times. The celebs also hailed the doctors as well as all the other frontline health workers as the ‘real heroes’. The noble initiative has reached from the KEM and the Cama hospital in Mumbai to all the other cities in the country like Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Indore, Punjab, and Ratnagiri.

(Image credit: Vidya Balan/ Instagram)

