Vidya Balan Shares Thoughtful Fable Amidst Coronavirus Scare

The current Coronavirus pandemic started in the city of Wuhan in China in December 2019 and since then, it has been one of the most affected regions across the globe. There have been more than 110,000 cases of confirmed Coronavirus cases around the globe currently. During these times of trouble, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shared a fable.

ALSO READ | Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani' Starring Vidya Balan Clocks 8 Years, Says 'forever Grateful'

Vidya Balan shares a fable

With all the commotion surrounding Coronavirus, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to social media to share a beautiful fable with her fans. She shared a short story by an Indian monk, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda. The fable was titled, Living Fearlessly.

She wrote, “With all the talk and fear psychosis regarding Coronavirus, I thought, I will share this beautiful fable”. The story revolved around the conversation between a saint and a ghost. In the end, she also added, “We must take the desired precaution and equally important would be to stay calm”.

ALSO READ | From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Vidya Balan; These Celebs Gained Weight For Their Roles

Check out Vidya Balan’s story here:

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan's Monday Motivation Instagram Post Will Bring Out The 'sherni' In You

(Image Courtesy: Vidya Balan’s Instagram)

Amidst all the commotion surrounding Coronavirus, many major films and events around the globe have been either postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak. The much anticipated James Bond film, No Time to Die has also been pushed ahead. The film was initially scheduled for an April 2020 release but now has been pushed to November 2020. The shooting for the next instalment of Mission: Impossible series has also been pushed forward due to the same.

ALSO READ | Tabu To Dance To Vidya Balan's Song 'Ami Je Tomar' In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.