Vidya Balan Shares Some Good News Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Even though globally the number of novel coronavirus cases have declined to 82,779, being recovered from a total of 198,709 as per WHO, a state of panic is consistent among people everywhere, according to reports. With India recording 147 affected cases, people are still expected to take precautionary measures and practice 'social distancing'. However, amongst all the news going around, Vidya Balan shared a list of good news with her followers of over three million and counting. Vidya Balan brought a ray of sunshine for her followers.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Shares Thoughtful Fable Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Vidya Balan shared a series of stories with stats and good news regarding the coronavirus scare

“How about some good news?

China has closed down its last coronavirus hospital. Not enough new cases to support them.

Doctors in India have been successful in treating Coronavirus. Combination of drugs used: Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir along with Chlorphenamine. They are going to suggest some medicine, globally.

Researchers of the Erasmus Medical Center claim to have found an antibody against coronavirus.

Good news from South Korea, where the number of new cases is declining.

Scientists in Israel is likely to announce the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

3 Maryland coronavirus patients fully recovered; able to return to everyday life.

Italy is hit hard, experts say, only because they have the oldest population in Europe.

All seven patients who were getting treated for at the Safdarjung Hospital have recovered.

A 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from COVID - 19 after being treated for 6 days in Wuhan, China.

Apple reopens all 42 china stores,

Cleveland Clinic developed a COVID - 19 test that gives results in hours, not days.

A network of Canadian scientists is making excellent progress in COVID - 19 research.

A San Diego biotech company is developing a COVID - 19 vaccines in collaboration with Duke University and the National University of Singapore.

Tulsa County's first positive COVID - 19 cases have recovered. This individual has had two negative tests, which is the indicator of recovery.

Plasma from newly recovered patients from COVID - 19 can treat others infected by Covid-19.

So it's not ALL bad news. Let's care for each other and stay focused on the safety of those most vulnerable.”

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham & Vidya Balan Prioritize Work Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Check out the images that Vidya Balan shared:

Snippet Credits: Vidya Balan Instagram

Also Read | Thappad: When Vidya Balan Gave Pavail Gulati 'goosebumps' With Hate-love Review On Call

Also Read | Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani' Starring Vidya Balan Clocks 8 Years, Says 'forever Grateful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.