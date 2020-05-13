Bhumi Pednekar's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video During Quarantine, See List

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the few Bollywood divas, who has managed to mark her place in the hearts of the masses within a short span. A highly bankable superstar, who has an impeccable box-office record, as the majority of Bhumi Pednekar's movies have turned out to be blockbuster hits. Be it her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The stellar performer is currently enjoying her quarantine period, and she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

With news of COVID-19 lockdown Extention, a lot of people must be running out of ideas as to how can one make their quarantine more fun and exciting. But if you are a Bhumi Pednekar fan, then you have nothing to worry about. On the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, you can watch some really fun films of the stunning actor, and make the most of your quarantine period. So let's look at the list of Bhumi Pednekar's movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

These Bhumi Pednekar's movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship(2020)

Helmed by director Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhumi's first release for the year 2020 is Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. This is the first time Bhumi Pednekar featured in a horror flick. She played the female lead in the Dharma flick. Bhumi Pednekar shared screen space with National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal for this horror-thriller drama. This latest movie of Bhumi is available on Amazon Prime Video now.

Pati Patni Aur Woh(2019)

Out of all Bhumi Pednekar's movies, this rom-com is a must-watch. Pati Patni Aur Woh can be easily counted as one of the most popular films of 2019. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. As the name suggests, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a story of a love triangle and an extra-marital affair. Pedenekar got a lot of critical acclaim for her performance in the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh was a blockbuster hit and for all the right reasons. It has great songs, funny dialogues, and it is beautifully directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha(2015)

Considered as the most memorable of all Bhumi Pednekar's movies, the gorgeous actor made a ground-breaking debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. A Yash Raj movie, with an unusual love-story based in the 1990s era. Bhumi essayed the role of a young teacher in the romantic drama. Her chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana was the talk of the town. The film was a huge commercial success.

