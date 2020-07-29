Vidya Balan Reveals Why Her Character Seems 'forever Chirpy' In Shakuntala Devi Biopic

Vidya Balan will be seen next in and as Shakuntala Devi and the actress is seemingly busy doing her E-promotions for the film. The film Shakuntala Devi is a true story of math genius, the quirky yet convincing Shakuntala who was known as the ‘Human Computer’. Her legacy can be recalled as a brilliant mathematician and a world-renowned educator. In the film as well, she is always seen happy and smiling. If one has watched the trailer, Shakuntala is seen asking, “When I can be amazing why should I be normal?” In a recent interview with a media portal, Vidya Balan revealed the real reason why the character is fun, chirpy and always happy.

Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi encompasses through five decades of style and drama

During the interview, Vidya Balan revealed that in real life as well, Shakuntala was exactly as shown in the trailer of Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi. She loved the awe and admiration she received. In real life, Shakuntala loved to wear different styles of sarees and was known to live her life to the max. She kept her hair in cute plates until the very end and also donned bright lipsticks. Out of all of the shades, her favourite was the red lipstick. Shakuntala Devi loved to live the happy, chirpy way, revealed the actor.

Vidya Balan also revealed that even when selecting the wardrobe for Shakuntala, the stylists looked for five decades of styles and compared to the genius’ original styles. There were different types of make-up starting from the ’20s to the ’60s. The hair, make-up and styles reflected Shakuntala’s personal preferences in real life, which says a lot about Vidya Balan's costumes and portrayal in Shakuntala Devi film. The film’s trailer also reflects the step-by-step changes in her lifestyle, as per Vidya.

Talking about the experience of essaying a maths genius and world-renowned personality Vidya exclaimed that she found the process fascinating. It was a great experience for the actress. Apart from Vidya in the lead role, actress Sanya Malhotra is essaying the role of Vidya’s on-screen daughter. It also stars Jisshu Sen Gupta and Amit Sadh in the supporting roles. The makers have also released a song from the film under the title Paheli.

Shakuntala Devi's release date

Shakuntala Devi is going to have an OTT release on the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The Anu Menon directorial will be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 31. The film is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

