Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, & Other B'Town Female Actors Who Were Named "Priya" On-screen

In Bollywood, some character names have become so powerful that even the actors essaying those parts are being known by these screen-names. These names give the Bollywood personalities a face and recognition in the industry along with a huge fan following.

Some of the examples are Salman Khan as Aman or Chulbul Pandey, Kajol as Anjali, and Aamir Khan as PK. But one screen name that is most popular with female actors is "Priya". Check out which B'Town beauty had this screen name in her popular movie.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan played the lead role in the movie Kismat Konnection in 2008. She was cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in the movie. This film was about a luckless architect who discovers that a social activist is his lucky charm. Vidya Balan who was named 'Priya' in this movie played the role of the social activist.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was given the character name Priya many times. She played the lead role of Priya in three successful movies namely, Milenge Milenge in 2010, 36 China Town in 2006, and Aitraaz in 2004. In Milenge Milenge and 36 China Town , Kareena was cast opposite Shahid Kapoor, while in Aitraaz, Kareena Kapoor was seen opposite Akshay Kumar.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala played the popular character Priya in the movie Mann, which was released in 1999. This movie also had the Aamir Khan in the lead role opposite Koirala. Mann movie is about Aamir and Manisha's characters falling in love with each other on a cruise. However, they get separated as destiny has other plans for them.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra played the popular character Priya in the popular Krishh franchise. She was seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in these movies, who played a masked superhero in the film.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee played the lead role of 'Priya' in the movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke in 2001. She played this iconic role opposite two leading actors Salman Khan and Preity Zinta. The movie was about a prostitute, who is hired to be a surrogate for a childless couple.

