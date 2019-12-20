Vidya Balan's Love Songs That Are Much-appreciated By The Fans

Vidya Balan is among the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. Having completed almost 15 years in this industry, Vidya Balan has successfully created a huge and unique place for herself in the hearts of the audience. She is best known for her gorgeous looks and versatile acting skills. Along with being the face of some blockbuster movies, the star is also loved for the beautiful love songs that she has featured in. Here are some fan favourites.

Piyu Bole

Piyu Bole is from the movie Parineeta (2005). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal. It features Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan.

Pal Pal Har Pal

Pal Pal Har Pal is from the movie Lagey Raho Munna Bhai (2006). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. It features Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt.

Dil Kya Kare

Dil Kya Kare is from the movie Salaam-E-Ishq (2007). The song is sung by Adnan Sami. It features Vidya Balan and John Abraham.

Labon Ko Labon Pe

Labon Ko Labon Pe is from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The song is sung by K.K. It features Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.

Is This Love

Is This Love is from the movie Kismat Konnection (2008). The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. It features Vidya Balan and Shahid Kapoor.

Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji

Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji is from the movie Ishqiya (2010). The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It features Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Ishq Sufiyana

Ishq Sufiyana is from the movie The Dirty Picture (2011). The song is sung by Kamal Khan and Neha Kakkar. It features Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Hamari Adhuri Kahani is the title track from the movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. The song features Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi.

Hasi

Hasi is from the movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015). The song is sung by Ami Mishra. The song features Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi.

Ban Ja Rani

Ban Ja Rani is from the movie Tumhari Sulu (2017). The song is sung by Guru Randhawa. It features Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul.

