Vidya Balan's Movies That Didn't Do Well At The Box-office

Vidya Balan is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta (2005) and hasn’t looked back since. But, Vidya Balan’s journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout her career. Here are some of her movies that didn’t do well at the box-office.

Parineeta (2005)

Parineeta is a Pradeep Sarkar directorial. The movie cast includes Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie is also Vidya Balan’s debut movie in Bollywood. The plot of the movie revolves around the lifelong romance between Lolita (Vidya Balan) and Shekar (Saif Ali Khan), who is upset by the arrival of another man.

Ghanchakkar (2013)

Ghanchakkar is a Raj Kumar Gupta directorial. The movie had Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, and Rajesh Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a safecracker (Emraan Hashmi), who claims that he has lost his memory when two criminals come calling for their cut of the bank heist loot.

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Bobby Jasoos is a Samar Shaikh directorial. The movie had Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, and Mahima A in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolve around Bobby (Vidya Balan), the eldest daughter in a family living in the old city of Hyderabad has a thing for jasoosi (spying). She aspires to be a detective in spite of her father's continued disapproval. In one of her spying ventures, she finds her friend, Afreen with a local don, Lala. She keeps it from Ahreen's mother, who employed her. She finally gets a break when a rich client pays her handsomely to find two young girls in the old city, by their name, age and birthmarks without asking any questions. As she finds them, he asks her to find a guy as a final job. But, when Bobby tries to see what happened to those two girls, she finds them both missing. Meanwhile, Tasawur (Ali), a handsome TV anchor, having a common friend with Bobby, in a desperate bid to avoid other marriage proposals, proposes to her family to marry her, as he thinks that she will reject him anyway.

Begum Jaan (2017)

Begum Jaan is a Srijit Mukherji’s directorial. The movie cast has Vidya Balan, Flora Saini, Amitabh Bachchan, and Gauahar Khan in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around eleven prostitutes who refuse to part ways with their brothel and each other during the partition between India and Pakistan.

