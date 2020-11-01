Last Updated:

Vidyut Jammwal Wins Praises For Answer On 'why Invite Film Stars?' On Event With Rijiju

Vidyut Jammwal won praises for his answer when asked by a netizen 'why invite film stars?' for events with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries.

Vidyut Jammwal wins praises for answer on 'why invite film stars?' on event with Rijiju

It is common for Bollywood stars being invited to grab eyeballs at events. Recently, a netizen felt that Vidyut Jammwal was invited just for the limelight for an event with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The actor’s answer on why he was worth the invitation, because of his Army roots, apart from fitness accomplishments, won praises from netizens.

Vidyut Jammwal’s answer wins praises 

Vidyut Jammwal recently was present at the inauguration of the Fit India Mission 200 KMs walkathon, a government initiative along with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. More than 100 officials of Central Armed Police Forces and state police, and the Director-General of Police of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were also present for the flagging off in Nathuwala, Jaisalmer. The event was to mark National Unity Day, to honour the legacy of first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Apart from walking in the deserts, riding on a camel, Vidyut was also seen chatting slogans with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ with the armed forces.

A netizen asked if it was necessary to invite film actors for such events. Vidyut replied that he was the son of an Armyman and that his uncle had laid the life for the nation and that he was a ‘country boy.

His answer won praises from netizens, calling it ‘perfect reply’ and more.

 

Vidyut on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal is known for his stunts in films like the Commando franchise. This year, he featured in two films, Khuda Haafiz and Yaara, both of which released online. Not just action, even his emotions, and acting became a talking point in the films.

