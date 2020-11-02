Vidyut Jammwal Befriends A Camel On His Trip, Says "Wear A Mask, It’s Not Over Yet"

Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram this week to share a video in which he can be seen petting a camel. The actor was seen in a desert location where he jovially had a conversation with the animal. Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram followers were amazed by the video he shared and praised the actor for his love for animals and simplicity. The actor was seen in an all-black attire as he appeared in the video with the camel seated beside him.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Shares Video Of A Mind Training Exercise For Speed; Watch Here

Vidyut Jammwal befriends a camel on his trip

As the video began on Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram, the camel could be seen seated right beside the actor. Vidyut, on the other hand, was seen petting the animal as it continued to chew its meal. The location was a desert, going by the background that featured in the video.

Vidyut Jammwal wore an all-black jacket with a matching t-shirt and pants. The actor also was surrounded by a few people who also seemed to pet the camel who was seated on the ground. Vidyut Jammwal wore a cool pair of sunglasses as well, completing a dapper look tailor-made for Instagram.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal's photos at the Pool-side, Gives Off 'cool' Vibes To Fans

Sharing the video, Vidyut Jammwal added a quirky caption to make the post a bit entertaining. He mentioned that the camel said that one should wear a mask as the pandemic is not yet over. As the video continued, the camel could be seen making certain sounds and Vidyut Jammwal mimicked the same so as to respond to the camel.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Decides To Take A Classic Grey Lamborghini For A Spin, See Picture

Fans of the actor were all praise for him in the video as they continued complimenting him in the comments section. It was also observed that Vidyut Jammwal had his mask in his hand and thus that too could be one of the reasons he wrote a quirky caption in reference. Regardless, people seemed to have enjoyed the short video of Vidyut Jammwal and wrote several positive things about the actor. Vidyut Jammwal joins the growing list of celebrities preaching caution and safety as the pandemic continues to grip the world.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Wins Praises For Answer On 'why Invite Film Stars?' On Event With Rijiju

Image Courtesy:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.