Vidyut Jammwal Calls Michael Jai White 'spiritual Gangster' In 'X-Rayed By Vidyut'; Watch

Vidyut Jammwal’s third episode of X-rayed with Vidyut is out. On September 10, Vidyut took to his Instagram handle and shared the link to his new video. This episode features American actor Michael Jai White as a guest for the chat session. Check out Vidyut Jammwal's third episode of X-rayed with Vidyut.

X-Rayed by Vidyut with Michael Jai White

X-rayed with Vidyut’s episode began with Vidyut Jammwal introducing the actor. He said, “Today, our guest is a real fighter”. He further shared, “He’s sparred with one of the best or some of the best UFC fighters, and in my opinion, he has one of the strongest philosophies of martial arts”. “He’s aware, he’s big, he’s fast and I call him the spiritual gangster”, Vidyut added.

Furthermost, Vidyut Jammwal and Michael Jai White connected through a video call. Stunned by Michael’s work, Jammwal offered him a special salutation as he considers the latter as a real master. White was also impressed by Vidyut’s work and his gestures. Praising the Commando actor, Michael Jai White said, “I am very impressed with who you are. And that’s really the thing. It’s about who someone really is”. Take a look at the entire video below.

Vidyut Jammwal's YouTube caption read as

On our next Episode of X-Rayed by Vidyut we have none other than Michael Jai White. He was the first African American actor to play the role of a Superhero - Spawn and has also played iconic characters like Mike Tyson and the now cult classic American blaxploitation action comedy film Black Dynamite. But the part he played in Universal Soldier and Never Back Down made his name synonymous with good Action Movies. Know the man behind the action as Michael sits down to have a candid chat with Vidyut.

Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram post

Actor Michael Jai White is also a martial artist and filmmaker. He churned out several Hollywood movies, mostly in the action genre. Michael is popularly known for his stunts in movies like Prototype and In Deadly Ground. He became a household name after he played the character of boxer Mike Tyson in an HBO television movie Tyson.

