Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' Gets A Sequel; Makers Plan To Release It On Big Screen

Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz has been winning hearts after its OTT release on August 28. Recently, makers of Khuda Haafiz announce the sequel of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer. The sequel would be titled as Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2. It would be the conclusion to the first film Khuda Haafiz.

The shooting of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 has been set in motion. This movie stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is a narrative based on the love story of the two lead actors. The movie is bankrolled under the banner of Panorama Studios. The producing banner has announced this venture with an intent to release the movie on the big screen.

Vidyut Jammwal gives details about his character Sameer

Talking about the movie, Vidyut Jammwal said that his character Sameer reuniting with his wife would not be counted as a perfect ending. He added that the real beginning of the love story would be understanding Nargis and living with her in society after what she has gone through in the past. Vidyut Jammwal said that the second chapter would showcase this love story between Sameer and Nargis.

Also Read| Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz' character posters will leave fans intrigued

Director of Panorama Studios, Abhishek Pathak, also talked about the movie and said that he feels great to be one of the makers to create a backing story for the big screen. He mentioned that the response on Khuda Haafiz was great and he can only hope viewers will show the same response for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2. Talking about the sequel, Abhishek Pathak stated that it will be full of surprises and the makers are determined to keep the audience glued to their seats in the theatres. He further said that they take pride in creating quality films that entertain viewers.

Also Read| Filmyzilla leaks 'Khuda Haafiz' full movie download post its OTT release

Faruk Kabir talks about Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2

Khuda Haafiz is written and directed by Faruk Kabir. Faruk talked about Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 and said that he always wanted to take the story forward. However, he wanted to wait and see the response to the first film. Furthermore, Faruk said that Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is a more potent and heartfelt love story about how lead characters come to terms with what has happened to them. He wrapped up the conversation saying that he is glad that Kumarji, Abhishek and Vidyut feel the same way about this journey that they are about to undertake. He added that it is not going to be a franchise film, instead, the sequel will be the final chapter.

Also Read| 'Khuda Haafiz' actor Shivaleeka Oberoi gives a sneak-peak of struggles behind the camera

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan praises Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz', invites him for a live session

(With inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.