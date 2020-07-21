Vidyut Jammwal, Only Indian To Feature In Top 10 People "You Don't Want To Mess With" List

Vidyut Jammwal has garnered many praises from the audiences for his action-packed performances. Besides his acting skills, he is known for his martial arts and performing his own stunts in films. Now the actor has made it to a list of top ten people who “You Don’t Want to Mess With” by the popular online entertainment portal 'The Richest'. Read to know more.

Vidyut Jammwal in the list of people you don’t want to mess with

Vidyut Jammwal has made it to The Richest's top ten list of people “You Don’t Want to Mess With”. The list includes martial arts experts and others. The actor features at the end of the video and is the only Indian to appear on the list. In it, he is called one of the best fighters in the world. It is mentioned that he has trained in Kalaripayattu, an Indian martial art and fighting style that originated in modern-day Kerala.

“Punching and kicks don’t make a great martial artist, learning patience and upsetting the balance of one’s opponent completes him being one,” Vidyut Jammwal was quoted saying.

The list includes Shaolin warrior monk Shifu Shi Yan Ming, German professor bodybuilder Vito Pirbazari, Giga Uguru, the only ninjutsu master Hatsumi Masaaki, Russian President Vladimir Putin, six-time world record holder JD Anderson, world strongest man Martin Licis, Survival expert Bear Grylls and Moustafa Ismail who’s each arm is 31 inches big. Check out the video below.

Vidyut Jammwal has been learning martial arts since he was 4-year-old. Before gaining fame in the industry, he travelled to many countries, training with martial artists in various forms. He received multiple degrees in martial arts and then visited more than 25 countries, where he performed in live-action shows.

The actor has featured in movies like Force, Commando series, and Junglee. In 2018, Vidyut Jammwal was named one of the top six martial artists around the globe by an online portal. He was the only Indian to feature in that list as well.

Image Source: PR Handout

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in Yaara. It is a crime drama film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, and Kenny Basumatary. The movie is about the rise and fall of four friends who are carrying silent operations across the India-Nepal border. It was initially set to have a theatrical release but will miss it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yaara will be streaming on ZEE5 from July 30, 2020.

