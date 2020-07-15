Vidyut Jammwal And Tony Jaa Talk About Muay Thai And Its Connection To Indian Gods

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal and Tony Jaa were seen in conversation with each other. This took place in the first episode of Vidyut's show called X-Rayed By Vidyut. The two artists had a candid discussion about the link between Hanuman, Ganesha, martial arts and more. Read ahead to know the details.

Vidyut Jammwal recently started an online show called X-Rayed By Vidyut. The show will concentrate on talking about legends and also demystifying their origin and source. In the first episode of the show, viewers could see the Bollywood actor in conversation with Tony Jaa. Tony Jaa is a very famous and talented martial arts superstar in Thailand. Both artists first talked about their mutual love for martial arts.

Tony Jaa on Muay Thai

Tony Jaa first started off the conversation by discussing how Muay Thai (Thai boxing) was inspired by Lord Hanuman and Ganesha and also how he would really like to portray the role of Hanuman in the epic Ramayana. He mentioned that people from Thailand also believed in Lord Ganesha and his powers. Further on the topic, Tony explained that just as Indians, Thai people also pay their respects to and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha and they also have a big ceremony honouring Lord Ganesha in Thailand, much like in India.

Muay Thai, Tony Jaa explained, is inspired by Lord Ganesha and Hanuman. Tony also talked about the dancing in Ramayana and how it was a big part of Thai culture as well. Vidyut seemed pleasantly surprised by the conversation and the association of two different countries and their cultures.

Vidyut Jammwal chimed in that he was surprised to learn about this and also amazed that he heard about it in conversation with legendary action star Tony Jaa. Vidyut explained that he could really see why Tony Jaa was so good at what he did and that he was very amused when he got to know that Tony would like to play the role of Hanuman in Ramayana. Finally, Vidyut added that it would be lovely to watch Tony portray Hanuman and his elements in Muay Thai.

Promo Pic Credit: Tony Jaa and Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

