Suresh Gopi's Net Worth As The 'Kaaval' Actor Celebrates His 61st Birthday Today; Read

Suresh Gopi, an Indian film actor, politician, playback singer and television presenter, works predominantly in the Malayalam cinema. Suresh Gopi has also appeared in few Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bollywood films. Gopi, who essayed a role as a child artist in Odayil Ninnu in the year 1965, is one of the most celebrated names in Mollywood. Here's a look at Suresh Gopi's net worth in 2020.

Suresh Gopi's net worth in 2020

As per the report of trendcelebsnow.com, Suresh Gopi's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Suresh Gopi's net worth is contributed to by his appearance in several movies. Reportedly, Gopi has appeared in more than 200 films in his stellar career. The actor has also bagged laurels for the same.

Suresh Gopi's movies

After Odayil Ninnu, Suresh made his acting debut with T. P. Balagopalan M. A in 1986. Suresh Gopi reportedly played the antagonist in most of his films during that era. However, Suresh Gopi's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge in the early 90s, after his breakthrough performance in Shaji Kailas' Thalastaanam. Written by Renji Panicker, the film won a million hearts.

Suresh Gopi then appeared in back to back films like Commissioner, Ekalavyan, Mafia, Lelam, The Tiger, Summer In Bethlehem, Innale, The King Pathram among others. Gopi's impeccable role in the 1997 flick, Kaliyattam hit the bullseye. The movie also bagged him prestigious awards for his acting prowess. Later, Suresh Gopi's films like Christian Brothers, Melvilasom also were well received by the audience.

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Varane Avashyamund. The movie is directed by Anoop Sathyan which also stars actor Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan.

As Suresh Gopi celebrates his 61st birthday today, the makers of his upcoming movie, Kaaval, unveiled a teaser of the film on social media platforms. The visual hit 405K views within six hours of its release. Take a look at the film’s teaser:

The actor has been in the industry since 1986 and fans still cherish one of his famous dialogues like 'Just Remember That'. Suresh Gopi's different roles as cops in his movies are etched with his audience. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, June 26, 2020, the internet has been blazing as fans and biggies from the industry have outpoured wishes for Suresh on social media.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

