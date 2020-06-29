Kamya Panjabi's Net Worth Proves She Aces 'vamp Roles' Like Nobody Else; Read

Kamya Panjabi is an Indian actor who predominantly works in the Hindi television industry. Kamya began her career with her appearance in the show Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in the year 2000. Ever since then, she has come a long way in the industry. Here's a look at Kamya Panjabi's net worth in 2020.

Kamya Panjabi's net worth in 2020

As per the report of trendcelebsnow.com, Kamya Panjabi's net worth is approximately around Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million) as of 2019. Kamya Panjabi's net worth in 2020 is not reported yet. The actor is known for her gripping antagonist roles in a slew of television serials. After Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Kamya was seen in back to back daily soaps like Kehta Hai Dil, Kyu Hota Hai Pyaarrr, Piya Ka Ghar among others.

Kamya carved a niche for herself in the industry as she then also appeared in Zee TV's Kammal and Astitva.. Ek Prem Kahani. Her roles in the same were very well received by the audience. Later, Panjabi played roles in the television daily soaps like Reth, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Amber Dhara among others.

In 2008, the actor also appeared in the show, Comedy Circus. She went on to play a role in the serial titled Jeet Jayenge Hum and also made a special appearance on the show, Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa. Not only this, but Kamya is also known for her striking performance as a contestant in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 7.

Apart from television, Panjabi has also played pivotal roles in Bollywood films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya. Kamya's role in Atul Satya Kaushik's Pajama Party also won many hearts.

Kamya Panjabi is known for her impeccable performances in the television serials like Beintehaa, F.I.R, The Adventures of Hatim, Doli Armaano Ki, Aanat, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai among others. Kamya currently appears in the daily soap titled Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with an ensemble cast. Her acting prowess in the same garnered a lot of attention from fans.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

