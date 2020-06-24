Sumona Chakravarti's Net Worth On Rise From 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' To 'Kapil Sharma Show'

Sumona Chakravarti is an Indian actor, who began her acting career at the age of 11 with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in the year 1999. She rose to fame with her impeccable role as Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, 2011. Sumona Chakravarti has come a long way ever since then. Here's a look at Sumona Chakravarti's net worth in 2020.

Sumona Chakravarti's net worth in 2020

As per reports, Sumona Chakravarti's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 30 crore ($4 million). Sumona Chakravarti's net worth is apprehensive of her humongous contribution in the comedy-drama show- The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Kapil Sharma and a huge cast. They have impressed masses with their enchanting camaraderie and fans have time and again showered much love for their on-screen performances.

Sumona Chakravarti's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge when she starred in the 2012 film, Barfi! opposite Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. She also appeared in the films, Aakhari Decision, Kick, Phir Se among others. All her films were well received by the audience.

Sumona rose to fame when she appeared with Kapil Sharma in Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and the duo emerged as the winners of the show. She charmed the audience with her indelible acting initially on Comedy Nights With Kapil. After which, she then went on to impress masses with her appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the shooting of the show is put to a halt due to the pandemic.

Sumona Chakravarti's shows

Amid her appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti has also done two travel shows. Her show namely Dubai Diaries in 2016 received much attention from the audience. In it, she was the host. Moreover, Sumona was also seen in the show titled, Swiss Made Adventures. She went in as a participant seeking the adventurous side of Switzerland in Swiss Made Adventures.

She is also known for her roles in the television shows titled, Kasambh Se, Detective Doll, Kasturi among others. Sumona's role in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Sapno Se Bhare Naina, Horror Nights, Khotey Sikkey, Ek Thhi Naayka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others also did well with fans.

As per current updates, Sumona Chakravarti is making headlines as she turns a year older today, June 24. Many fans have taken to social media to wish the actor. Sumona turned 32 today.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures)

