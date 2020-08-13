Vidyut Jammwal Provides Financial Aid To Bollywood Stuntmen's Association Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has provided financial help to Bollywood Stuntmen’s Association. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of films as well as television shows had come to a staggering halt. However, despite the shoots of television shows and some of the movies resuming slowly, it has been reported that the stuntmen have suffered a lot during the pandemic.

Vidyut helps Bollywood Stuntmen’s Association amid pandemic

Much like the daily wage workers, stuntmen, who were behind the scenes, have also suffered major financial losses. The Commando actor, after knowing about the plight of the stunt artists, decided to donate to the Bollywood Stuntmen’s Association. According to Mid-Day, Vidyut Jammwal came to the aid and provided relief to almost 600 members of the Association.

The reports also stated that Jammwal said that the stuntmen need support and help during these difficult times. He also made a humble request to his colleagues to donate to the association and assure the livelihood of those who work behind the scene. He concluded by saying that in order to make this world a better place, one must nurture their own generosity.

According to reports, the actor also sent a handwritten letter to the Bollywood Stuntmen’s Association in order to express his gratitude to the heroes that were behind the scenes. Vidyut Jammwal also stated that he has been in touch with some of the artists and that is how he came to know about their struggle during the lockdown.

He further went on to say that he realised these stunts men have nearly exhausted the money that they have saved and hence he thought of coming up with the initiative. He said he hopes that his colleagues are encouraged to support the stunt artists financially.

Vidyut Jammwal will soon be seen in an action-packed romantic film titled Khuda Haafiz. The film depicts the journey of a man who sets out to find his missing wife. The trailer of the film, Khuda Haafiz shows that Jammwal’s character Sameer Choudhary stays back while his wife Nargis goes abroad to work. In a turn of events, he receives a frantic call from his wife telling him that she wants to come back home. Vidyut Jammwal sets out to find his wife and finds himself in a sticky situation.

The trailer shows Jammwal busting some highly appreciated moves. The film is an action-packed one as Vidyut Jammwal is seen fighting the bad guys. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, the movie also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead role. The cast of Khuda Haafiz also includes Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt. The movie is penned and directed by Faruk Kabir, while it is produced by Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Khuda Haafiz will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available for streaming from 14th August onwards.

