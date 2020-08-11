Khuda Haafiz's 'Mera Intezaar Karna' Is A Soulful Melody Starring Vidyut & Shivaleeka

The Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz is all set to premiere on the over-the-top streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar on August 14, 2020. Ahead of the film's release, the makers of the action thriller dropped yet another song from the film, titled Mera Intezaar Karna. Sung by Armaan Malik, the song is both composed and written by Mithoon.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Khuda Haafiz' Character Posters Will Leave Fans Intrigued

'Mera Intezaar Karna' music video; out now

Music composer Mithoon seems to have put his heart and soul to eke out a soulful melody from the upcoming film, Khuda Haafiz. Ahead of the film's OTT release, on August 11, the makers released another song across social media, titled Mera Intezaar Karna. Sung by the sensational young singer, Armaan Malik, the music video of the song showcases the romance between the film's lead couple, i.e. Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi alongside Jammwal's plight after Oberoi gets abducted. Sharing the music video on his Instagram handle, the Commando actor says 'true love is always worth the wait' as he wrote,

Subah ko jaga ke Tu khudko sajake Mera hi deedar karna Mera intezaar karna

True love is always worth the wait, #MeraIntezaarKarna from Khuda Haafiz out now.

#KhudaHaafiz streaming from 14th August. (sic)

Also Read | Shiv Panditt To Play An Arab Security Agency Officer In Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'

Check out his IG post below:

Watch the full music video of 'Mera Intezaar Karna' below:

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Spills Details About Shivaleeka's Role With 'Khuda Haafiz' Motion Poster

Before Mera Intezaar Karna, the makers of Khuda Haafiz had raised the anticipation among the masses even higher after they released the first song from the film, titled Jaan Ban Gaye. The slow-paced melody showcases the journey of how Vidyut and Shivaleeka's characters in the film fall in love with each other. With its music too being composed by Mithoon, the romantic track has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur. Watch the music video of Jaan Ban Gaye here:

About Khuda Haafiz

Written and helmed by filmmaker Faruk Kabir, the movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt, Aahana Kumra, Vipin Sharma and Nawab Shah, alongside Vidyut and Shivaleeka. The action-thriller is set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008. It is inspired by true events that revolve around the life of Sameer Chaudhary, a young man who can go to any lengths to rescue his abducted wife Nargis from flesh traders. Khuda Haafiz will exclusively premiere of Disney+Hotstar on August 14, 2020.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Is 'beaten, Battered & Bruised' In 'Khuda Haafiz's' New Video Poster; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.