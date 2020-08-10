Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Khuda Haafiz' Character Posters Will Leave Fans Intrigued

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from August 14, 2020. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the action-packed thriller also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor and Shiv Panditt in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is set during the Indian recession period between 2006-2007. Based on true events, Khuda Haafiz unfolds the life of Sameer Chaudhary, a young newly married man. He races against time when his new marriage falls in jeopardy by the kidnap of his wife Nargis under mysterious circumstances. Here’s taking a closer look at all the character poster of the film and their roles in Khuda Haafiz.

Khuda Haafiz cast & characters

Vidyut Jammwal as Sameer Chaudhary

Vidyut Jammwal is essaying the role of the main protagonist Sameer Chaudhary in Khuda Haafiz. He is a Lucknow-based software engineer, who gets beaten and bruised but relentlessly tries to find the love of his life in an unknown country alone. Check out his character poster here:

Shivaleeka Oberoi as Nargis Chaudhary

Shivaeleeka Oberoi is playing the role of Nargis Chaudhary, Sameer’s innocent and young bride. She was excited to begin a new life in a distant country until she is separated from her husband by a cruel twist of fate. The movie unveils how their love wins against all odds.

Annu Kapoor as Usman Ali Murad

Annu Kapoor will be seen as Usman Ali Murad in Khuda Haafiz. He is portraying the role of an Afghan cab driver who after understanding Sameer’s quest, stands as his only companion in a foreign country. Take a look at Annu Kapoor’s poster here:

Shiva Panditt as Faiz Abu Malik

Shiva Panditt is playing the character of Faiz Abu Malik, an Arab security agency officer. He helps Sameer in his quest to find his kidnapped wife.

Aahana Kumra as Tamena Hamid

Ahana Kumra essays the role of Tamena Hamid another Arab officer in Khuda Haafiz. She tries to join all the dots in the never-ending intriguing series of events that take place in Sameer and Nargis’ life. Have a look at Aahana Kumra’s poster here:

The trailer of Khuda Haafiz:

