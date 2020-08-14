Vidyut Jammwal Urges People From Film Industry To Extend Financial Aid To Stuntmen

Vidyut Jammwal recently provided financial help to Bollywood Stuntmen's Association. On August 13, the Khuda Haafiz actor took to Twitter and expressed that he would love if more people from the film industry would come forward and support the warriors. "We don't have to have it all figured out to help. Just Help," tweeted Vidyut.

Vidyut Jammwal's tweet

(Source: @VidyutJammwal Twitter)

As soon as Vidyut Jammwal's tweet was up, a user wrote, "Great sir, you are really an inspiration for us and helping others." As per a report of Mid-day, Vidyut Jammwal provided relief to 600 members of the Bollywood Stuntmen's Association. Due to the pandemic, the shooting of several films and television shows has come to a halt. In that case, many stunt artists have been suffering losses.

Vidyut Jammwal told the news daily that the stunt artists need support during such times. He also requested his colleagues to donate to the artists so that people's livelihood is assured. Adding to this, the Commando 3 actor also said that people need to nurture their own generosity for a better world. Vidyut also sent a handwritten letter to Bollywood Stuntmen's Association and extended his love and respect towards the warriors.

Also Read | Khuda Haafiz's 'Mera Intezaar Karna' Is A Soulful Melody Starring Vidyut & Shivaleeka

Khuda Haafiz releases today

Vidyut Jammwal's film, Khuda Haafiz alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi, is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar, August 14, 7.30 pm. Vidyut has been sharing back to back posters and videos from the film. The trailer of the film created quite a buzz among the audience.

Written and helmed by filmmaker Faruk Kabir, the movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt, Aahana Kumra, Vipin Sharma and Nawab Shah, alongside Vidyut and Shivaleeka. The action-thriller is inspired by true events and is set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008. The film chronicles the story of how Sameer (Vidyut) decides to sail through several hurdles to rescue his abducted wife, Nargis (Shivaleeka).

Also Read | Sushant's sister mobbed at ED office, Vidyut Jammwal, Richa Chadha express displeasure

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Provides Financial Aid To Bollywood Stuntmen's Association Amid Lockdown

On August 10, the makers of Khuda Haafiz unveiled the last song titled Mera Intezaar Karna from the film. The track is composed and arranged by Mithoon. Mera Intezaar Karna is sung by Armaan Malik. The emotional song traces how Sameer reminisces his fond memories with Nargis, who goes missing.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz' character posters will leave fans intrigued

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.