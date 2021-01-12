Vidyut Jammwal Shares Nandita Mahtani's Rappelling Pic; Fans Go Berserk In Comment Section

Vidyut Jammwal recently shared a sporting picture of fashion designer Nandita Mahtani on social media. This social media post by the actor has got fans thinking about what's cooking between the duo. On Jan 12, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of Nandita, wherein, the latter can be seen rappelling. Sharing this picture on social media, Vidyut also penned a quirky caption. He wrote, "Conquered". Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram post featuring Nandita Mahtani.

Vidyut shares Nandita's rappelling picture on IG

In the above embedded Instagram post, Vidyut Jammwal shared a picture of Nandita Mahtani rappeling down a wall. The designer was spotted in a grey sweatshirt, paired with white ripped pants. Nandita also wore a white helmet. She was seen rappelling down her way with the help of a harness. The celebrity also accessorised her look with tinted glasses. Vidyut Jammwal's mysterious caption has got fans thinking about what did the former conquer through this Instagram post.

Also Read | 'The Power' trailer review: Vidyut Jammwal at his best in this violent action thriller!

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Vidyut Jammwal were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users commented, "Bhabhi mil gayi bhabhi mil gayi" (finally, we met our sister in law), while another asked, "who is she". Fans seemed curious about Nandita Mahtani. Several fans also called the post, "awesome". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal's film 'Power' gets a release date, makers announce

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita Mahtani is a fashion designer. She was born and brought up in Mumbai. The fashion designer is best known for designing and styling the Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, for a few years . Apart from that, Nandita Mahtani is also co-owner of an event company Playground. This venture is also co-owned by actor Dino Morea and Vishal Shetty. Nandita Mahtani is also the ex-wife of Bollywood's famous personality, Sanjay Kapoor. The couple was married for some time before the latter got along with his current wife, Maheep Kapoor.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal performs stunt with URUMI, 'deadliest weapon' in the world; WATCH

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal shoots for his next in 'COVID year' with 'guns and poses'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.